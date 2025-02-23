Black History Month presentation: African String Figures - Event Details

Black History Month presentation: African String Figures Wednesday, February 26, 2025, 3:00pm – 4:30pm Location: Student Service Center Room W201 African String figures called Akpukba by the Igbo people of Nigeria constitute a sacred language recalling significant events of communities, landscapes and ways of life. In this workshop, you will learn and embody string stories from several African regions including “Open Mouth” , “Batoka Gorge” and “Seven Diamonds fishnet”. For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 23, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements