Black Histroy Month presentation on Afrofuturism - Event Details

Black Histroy Month presentation on Afrofuturism Thursday, February 20, 2025, 6:00pm – 7:30pm Location: UCB Room 100 UH Hilo Alumni Steve Martin presents: “From The Plantation to Implantation Afrofuturism in the Age of Artificial Intelligence"



This presentation reveals how Afrofuturism has shaped the future of the contemporary world and exposes impending dangers with a presentation designed to engage the audience on topics ranging from critical race theory, frontiers in economics pertaining to the U.S bioeconomy and bioethics, to the impending impact of artificial intelligence on the careers and the culture of the Black community in the United States presented through a timeline of key events in American history For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

