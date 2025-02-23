Kuleana&Community: Afroecology- Revolutionizing Food Systems - Event Details

Kuleana&Community: Afroecology- Revolutionizing Food Systems Friday, February 28, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



Afroecology- Revolutionizing Our Food Systems Through Black Solidarity and Storytelling



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Mago Smith and Malik Girley who will be talking about the connections between land ownership/management, aloha ʻāina, African land values, plantation slavery, and immigration labor.



Our speakers will also be talking about how we can use this information to heal ourselves and the land, as well as how we can join together in the fight to restore sovereignty in our food systems.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

