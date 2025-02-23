Peace Corps Week - Event Details

Peace Corps Week Wednesday, February 26, 2025, 11:00am – 6:30pm To commemorate the establishment of the Peace Corps, the Political Science Department cordially invites you to join us for the following events on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.



11 am to 1 pm @ Campus Center Plaza

Film

Watch the documentary on the Peace Corps program on the Big Island

Quizzes

Test your knowledge of the Peace Corps.



5 pm to 6:30 pm @ UCB 127

Talk story

Returned Peace Corps volunteers share their life-changing experiences.



The 2025 Peace Corps Week event is organized by the Political Science Department, in collaboration with UH Hilo's Office of International Student Services and Intercultural Education, the Political Science Club, the Big Island Returned Peace Corps Volunteers (RPCVs), and East Hawaii Rotary Peace Group. For more information, please contact Dr. Su-Mi Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu. For disability accommodation, contact her at (808) 932-7002 (TTY) or by email by February 16. For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

Tags:

