Talk Story with The Mega Lab - Event Details

Talk Story with The Mega Lab

Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Kīpuka Pop Up Space in Hale ʻAlahonua

Dive into success with us and Talk Story with The Mega Lab on March 5 at Kīpukaʻs ʻAlahonua Pop Up from 5-6 pm



This is your chance to:

✔️ Connect with UH Hilo alumni who’ve navigated pathways to success.

✔️ Gain insights on career opportunities, overcoming challenges, and embracing cultural identity in professional spaces.

✔️ Learn about internship opportunities from the Mega Lab!



This event is all about building community, fostering mentorship, and helping you take the next step in your career journey. ?



Join us for free refreshments while connecting with our UH Hilo Alumni.



Check out all of our upcoming events here: www.instagram.com/kipukauhh/

Special Restrictions: Please register for this event: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform

For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418