Wāhine in Business - Event Details

Wāhine in Business

Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: UCB

Hear from the incredible Nikki Savella of Cupcake BOOM! and Haunani Miyasato of Kaulana Mahina as they share their journeys and insights as UH Hilo alumni and local entrepreneurs.



Date: March 4, 2025

Time: 5-6 pm

Location: UCB 127



Enjoy light refreshments while connecting with wāhine leaders in our community



Check out all of our upcoming events here: www.instagram.com/kipukauhh/

Special Restrictions: Please register for this event: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform

For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418