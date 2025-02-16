Espresso Your Skills - Event Details

Espresso Your Skills

Tuesday, February 18, 2025, 4:00pm – 5:30pm

Location: Hale ʻAlahonua A Wing

Struggling with your resume + a coffee lover? Come to Espresso Your Skills on Tuesday, February 18th, from 4:00PM-5:30PM, we will be going over do's and don't's & creating a professional resume while having free coffee from Hilo's very own Coffee Girl!





We hope to see you there!



Check out all of our upcoming events here: www.instagram.com/kipukauhh/

Special Restrictions: Please register for this event: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform

For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

