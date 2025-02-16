Meiji Visit - Event Details
Meiji Visit
Thinking about studying abroad in Japan?
Representatives and students from Meiji University, 1 of 16 University of Hawai‘i at Hilo’s partner universities in Japan, will be on campus to answer any of your questions! Network with professionals, see if studying abroad is a good fit, and make new friends.
Date: Feb 19th
Time: 4:00pm
Register at forms.gle/DYQ8wWHcvgqr2eQK6
Once registered, details will be sent out through email from uhhglobe@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (909) 685-3817
