Meiji University at UH Hilo - Event Details

Meiji University at UH Hilo Wednesday, February 19, 2025, 4:00pm Thinking about studying abroad in Japan?



Representatives and students from Meiji University, 1 of 16 UH Hilo’s partner universities in Japan, will be on campus to answer any of your questions! Network with professionals, see if studying abroad is a good fit, and make new friends.



Date: Feb 19th

Time: 4:00pm

Register at forms.gle/DYQ8wWHcvgqr2eQK6



Once registered, details will be sent out through email from uhhglobe@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (909) 685-3817

