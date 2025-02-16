Kuleana and Community Talk Story: The Crisis Continuum of Care - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story: The Crisis Continuum of Care Friday, February 21, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



The Crisis Continuum of Care



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Angie Dickson.



Dr. Angeline Dickson is a clinical psychologist and executive director of statewide crisis services with Care Hawaiʻi.



She will be giving an overview of the crisis support services available in Hawaiʻi, highlighting how the crisis continuum is structured to effectively support and uplift our most vulnerable community members.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

