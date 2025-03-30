SAC Hilowood Karaoke - Event Details

SAC Hilowood Karaoke

Monday, March 31, 2025, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Join SAC for Hilowood Karaoke!



This will be a Hollywood themed karaoke event where students have the option to dress up as their favorite celebrity or character and sing their favorite songs. This is a great way to meet new people with similar interests, check out what events are coming up and just have fun. Mark your calendars, spread the word and invite your friends. See you there!



Contact Saige Rayoan at sacep2@hawaii.edu for more information.



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 3/14/25.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHSAC or SP25UHH-CB validated student ID

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu

