SAC Hilowood Karaoke - Event Details
SAC Hilowood Karaoke
Location: Campus Center 301
Join SAC for Hilowood Karaoke!
This will be a Hollywood themed karaoke event where students have the option to dress up as their favorite celebrity or character and sing their favorite songs. This is a great way to meet new people with similar interests, check out what events are coming up and just have fun. Mark your calendars, spread the word and invite your friends. See you there!
Contact Saige Rayoan at sacep2@hawaii.edu for more information.
For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 3/14/25.
Special Restrictions: This event is open to UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHSAC or SP25UHH-CB validated student ID
For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu
