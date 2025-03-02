Ke Kalahea's Pizza With The Press - Event Details

Ke Kalahea's Pizza With The Press Thursday, March 6, 2025, 1:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Campus Center 202-A Join the Ke Kalahea team as we share our February issue, fresh off the press!



All UH Hilo students are welcome to come and enjoy a free slice of cheesy or pepperoni-y goodness, while reading our newest issue.



This month's February issue is dedicated to Black History Month, and we all hope that you enjoy the work we produced this month through articles, photos, graphics, layout, and so on :)





We hope to see you all there :) For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372

