Ke Kalahea's Breaking News Breakfast - Event Details
Ke Kalahea's Breaking News Breakfast
Location: Campus Center 202-A
Join the Ke Kalahea team as we share our February issues, fresh off the press!
You can also enjoy a free mochi donut or spam musubi while you read about all the latest happenings and learn about events coming up in March!
This month's February issue is dedicated to Black History Month, and we all hope that you enjoy the work we produced this month through articles, photos, graphics, layout, and so on :)
All UH Hilo students are welcome and encouraged to join us for our firstly monthly Breaking News Breakfast event of this Spring 2025 semester.
We hope to see you all there :)
For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372
Tags: Ke Kalahea Food News Student Run Newspaper Campus Center BOSP
