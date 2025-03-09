FAFSA Completion Webinars - Announcement Details

FAFSA Completion Webinars Hawaii P-20 and Gear Up Hawaii are hosting FAFSA Completion Webinars every Wednesday 6:00pm - 7:30pm. To register for any FAFSA Completion Webinars for the 2025-2026 academic year, please visit collegeiswithinreachhawaii.com/upcoming-events/ For more information, contact: fafsa@hawaii.edu (808) 842-2540 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 9, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements