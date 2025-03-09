Virtual Fulbright Student Program Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. Please sign up BEFORE the March 11th presentation to receive the zoom link.

Virtual Fulbright Student Program Presentation Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Please join us for an interactive Group Presentation Session (GPS) to learn about opportunities for U.S. citizens to pursue graduate or professional study, conduct research, or teach English overseas.



During the session, you will find out about the types of Fulbright awards, application components, tips, and get your questions answered.



Following the program overview, attendees will enter a breakout room with their Fulbright Program Adviser(s) (FPA) to learn more about applying through their institution. For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 9, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements