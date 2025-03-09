Kuleana & Community: Resilience in Climate Challenges - Event Details

Kuleana & Community: Resilience in Climate Challenges Friday, March 14, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



Traditional Biocultural Knowledge for Community Resilience in the Face of Increasing Climate Challenges



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Jermy Uowolo, a graduate student here at UH Hilo and the Vice President of Micronesians United- Big Island. He was recently a high-elevation forest restoration specialist with the Mauna Kea Forest Restoration Project under the DLNR and UH Mānoa.



Jermy will be speaking about how we can enhance our community resilience using a traditional cultural understanding of our canoe plants and trees.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 9, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements