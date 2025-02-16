Stitch with Sustainability (Patchwork Tote Bag Event) - Announcement Details

Stitch with Sustainability (Patchwork Tote Bag Event)

Aloha Vulcans!

Join us for a fun and creative sustainability event with FYE!

Come by on Wednesday, February 19, from 3 PM - 6 PM at SSC Room W-201 and craft your own one-of-a-kind patchwork tote bag! Choose from a variety of fabrics, patches, embroidery threads, and more to bring your unique design to life. Bonus: Feel free to bring along an old piece of clothing to cut and repurpose into your tote bag!

We can’t wait to see you there and get crafting for a greener tomorrow!



Program Goal: I hope this event allows students to learn how to patchwork using various materials so that they can do so at home! Through this event we hope to show the opportunities of reusing clothes and fabrics to give them a new life. - Bella



Follow us at @uhhfye to stay updated for programs/ opportunities



For disability accommodations, please contact The First Year Experience Program at (808) 932-7384

For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

Tags: