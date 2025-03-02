Kuleana & Community Talk Story:Child Exploitation in Hawaiʻi - Event Details

Kuleana & Community Talk Story:Child Exploitation in Hawaiʻi Friday, March 7, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



Child Exploitation in Hawaiʻi



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Lovey Silva, Hoku Program Coordinator at Hoʻola Nāpua (HNP) on Hawaiʻi Island.



Hoʻola Nāpua is an organization dedicated to combating sex trafficking by supporting youth in the community through prevention, education, and advocacy.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 2, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements