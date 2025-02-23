Global Trivia Night - Event Details

Global Trivia Night Monday, February 24, 2025, 5:30pm – 7:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza In celebration of Study Abroad Day, we're hosting a trivia night packed with global stats, history, and fun facts. Test your world knowledge with other UH Hilo students.



Free Teapresso for the first 100 players and pizza!



Where: Campus Center Plaza

When: Feb 24, 2025 (5:30pm tables open, 6:00 trivia starts)



Sponsored by UH Hilo’s Sociology Department, College of Arts and Sciences, LGBTQ+ & Women’s Center, Center for Global Education and Exchange, & UH Hilo Committee for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (909) 685-3817 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 23, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements