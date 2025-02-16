International Night Tickets On Sale Now! - Announcement Details

International Night Tickets On Sale Now! Get your tickets now for the 50th annual International Night celebration! Tickets: $5 for UH Hilo and Hawai'i CC students with validated student ID card and for keiki 17 years old and younger; $20 General Admission. Buy tickets online at the Performing Arts Center website at hilo.hawaii.edu/depts/theatre/tickets/ or by

phone at 808-932-7490 (Tuesday-Thursday from 9-11 am). The show features performances representing some of the many different cultures and countries represented at UH Hilo, including Hawaiʻi, Japan, Marshall Islands, Palau, the Philippines, Ireland, Pohnpei,, Kosrae, Chuuk, and Samoa. See the show, see the world! Sponsored by the International Student Association, International Student Services, Student Activities Council, and Committee for Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

