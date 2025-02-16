International Night 2025! - Event Details

International Night 2025!

Friday, February 21, 2025, 7:00pm – 11:00pm

Location: UH Hilo Performing Arts Center

Join us for the 50th annual International Night celebration! The show features performances representing some of the many different cultures and countries represented at UH Hilo, including Hawaiʻi, Japan, Marshall Islands, Palau, the Philippines, Ireland, Pohnpei,, Kosrae, Chuuk, and Samoa. See the show, see the world! Sponsored by the International Student Association, International Student Services, Student Activities Council, and Committee for Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Special Restrictions: Tickets: $5 for UH Hilo and Hawai'i CC students with validated student ID card and for keiki 17 years old and younger;

$20 General Admission.

Buy tickets online at the Performing Arts Center website at https://hilo.hawaii.edu/depts/theatre/tickets/ or by

phone at 808-932-7490 (Tuesday-Thursday from 9-11 am).

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

