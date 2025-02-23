FAFSA Kōkua (Help) - Event Details

FAFSA Kōkua (Help) Wednesday, February 26, 2025, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Hale Kēhau Turnaround February is Financial Aid Awareness Month! Join the UH Hilo Financial Aid Office FAFSA completion workshop for guidance and support. Get your questions answered as we help you complete your FAFSA with confidence.

Drop by the Hale Kēhau Turnaround from 11:00am - 1:00pm. For more information, contact: uhhfao@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449

