SAC on Sight - Event Details

SAC on Sight

Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround

Sweet treats and SAC happenings, what's not to love. Join us at SAC on Sight to learn all the events and opportunities were holding for March while enjoying desserts from 808 Sweet Shack. From social events, workshops, and special activities, everyone can find something to enjoy.



Come on over to mingle, snack, and find out how SAC is making this semester unforgettable!



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 2/19/2025.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 443-7142

