Spring Mix & Match - Event Details

Spring Mix & Match Thursday, February 20, 2025, 4:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza and Library Lanai Campus Center Presents Spring Mix & Match.



@ the Campus Center Plaza and Library Lanai.



- Student Organizations Showcase.

- Activities & Information.



- Enhance Your Academic Journey,

- Join a Club!



- Pizza (while supplies last).



For disability accommodations, contact Vanessa Carlson at (808) 932-7796 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), vlc411@hawaii.edu by 2/14/25. For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

