Plant Palooza - Event Details

Plant Palooza

Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Brighten up your home! Paint a pot and plant a succulent. Supplies, food and refreshments such as sandwiches and other light finger-foods will be provided. This event is open to all UH Hilo students who have a SP25UHHSAC or SP25UHH-CB ID validation.



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377, (V) (808) 932-7002, rnaone@hawaii.edu by 2/18/25.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHSAC or SP25UHH-CB ID validation.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

