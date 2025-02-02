Financial Literacy Workshop Series- Financial Foundations - Event Details

Financial Literacy Workshop Series- Financial Foundations Tuesday, February 4, 2025, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Student Services Center W-201 Ready to level up your money game?



Join us and instructor Siniva Pota for a Financial Literacy workshop series where you’ll learn how to budget, save, invest, and manage your finances like a pro! ?✨



This free workshop series is open to all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students! Pre-registration is required to attend both in person or virtually on Zoom. Contact us at kipuka@hawaii.edu if you have any questions.



Register here Special Restrictions: Please register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvof__23mv91Sa6iig6PwZVQmjrDyNW4l_4Irm_e8iFzzBGA/viewform For more information, contact: jaynal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418 Tags:

