UH Mānoa William S. Richardson School Information Session - Event Details

UH Mānoa William S. Richardson School Information Session Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: UH Hilo, UCB 100 Discover your path to a legal career! The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law is coming to you on the Big Island!



Join them for an informative session about their:



• Full-Time, In-Person JD Program

• Online, Part-Time JD Program





What to expect:



• Overview of program details

• Admission requirements

• Application process and timelines

• Scholarship opportunities



Got Questions? They will be on site to provide answers and personalized guidance.



Don't miss this opportunity to explore your future in law. Register today!:



Wednesday, February 12, 2025

12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

UH Hilo, UCB 100



Registration strongly encouraged but not required: go.hawaii.edu/wcb For more information, contact: lawweb@hawaii.edu (808) 956-7966

