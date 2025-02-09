Kuleana and Community: Debunking Mythical Romantic Love - Event Details

Kuleana and Community: Debunking Mythical Romantic Love Friday, February 14, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



Debunking Mythical Romantic Love: Roadblocks to Satisfactory Relationships



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Colby Miyose, an Assistant Professor at UH Hilo in the Department of Communication. He is also the Vice Chair for the Asian Pacific American Studies Caucus and Division for the National Communication Association.



Dr. Miyose will be speaking about some common misconceptions of romantic love as well as potential roadblocks to relationship satisfaction.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

