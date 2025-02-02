History Club Game Night - Event Details

History Club Game Night Friday, February 7, 2025, 6:00pm – 8:30pm Location: UCB-127 Join us for Game Night, with the Hilo History Club.





We will be playing card games, board games, and table top games! Some games include: Filipino mahjong, Five Crowns, Monopoly, Apples to Apples, and more!



Learn to play



- Board Games,

- Card Games,

- Table top Games!



Small snacks as per availability



Anyone requiring auxiliary aids or special accommodations to participate in this event should contact Haukea at histclub@hawaii.edu. & DS at (808) 932-7002 prior to the event. For more information, contact: histclub@hawaii.edu (805) 843-7279

