FAFSA Kokua (Help) - Event Details

FAFSA Kokua (Help) Wednesday, February 19, 2025, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Kanilehua Popup (2nd floor of Kanilehua dorm) February is Financial Aid Awareness Month! Join the UH Hilo Financial Aid Office FAFSA completion workshop for guidance and support. Get your questions answered as we help you complete your FAFSA with confidence.

Drop by the Kīpuka Kanilehua Popup (2nd floor of Kanilehua dorm) from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.



For more information, please contact UH Hilo Financial Aid Office at uhhfao@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: uhhfao@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449

