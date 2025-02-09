FAFSA Kokua (Help) - Event Details

FAFSA Kokua (Help) Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Kīpuka 'Alahonua Popup (A-wing side of the lounge) February is Financial Aid Awareness Month! Join the UH Hilo Financial Aid Office FAFSA completion workshop for guidance and support. Get your questions answered as we help you complete your FAFSA with confidence.

Drop by the Kīpuka 'Alahonua Popup (A-wing side of the lounge) from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.



For more information, please contact UH Hilo Financial Aid Office at uhhfao@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: uhhfao@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 9, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements