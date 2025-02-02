UH Hilo & HCC: Post-Grad Success Internship Meet & Greet - Event Details

UH Hilo & HCC: Post-Grad Success Internship Meet & Greet Wednesday, February 5, 2025, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: UCB331 Join us for the UH Hilo & Hawai‘i CC: Post-Grad Success Internship Meet & Greet on Wednesday, February 5 from 12-2 p.m. at the Campus Center Room 301, UH Hilo. This event gives current UH students the opportunity to connect with local employers and alumni looking for interns/employees. Don’t miss the opportunity to build your professional network, prepare for post graduation, and receive personalized career guidance from experienced mentors.



The Office of Alumni Relations and the Office of the Vice President for Academic Strategy (OVPAS) launched the Post-Grad Success Initiative, which aims to provide internship opportunities to current UH students through our alumni network. It also gives our alumni the opportunity to discover talented future employees getting their education here at UH.



If you have any questions, please email contact@uhalumni.org For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988

