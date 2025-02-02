Ag Club Meeting - Event Details
Ag Club Meeting
Location: UCB 100
Are you interested in gardening, food, or the ʻaina? Join the Agriculture Club's first meeting of 2025 to get involved! This is a great opportunity to socialize and hear announcements for the upcoming semester.
We Have Big Plans!
On Friday February 7th we will be having our first general club meeting of the semester to share what we have been working on. We invite you to meet new members and share your voice!
For more information, contact: agclubhilo@gmail.com (808) 987-6966
Tags: Agriculture Ag CAFNRM horticulture growing plants
