Ag Club Meeting - Event Details

Ag Club Meeting Friday, February 7, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: UCB 100 Are you interested in gardening, food, or the ʻaina? Join the Agriculture Club's first meeting of 2025 to get involved! This is a great opportunity to socialize and hear announcements for the upcoming semester.



We Have Big Plans!

On Friday February 7th we will be having our first general club meeting of the semester to share what we have been working on. We invite you to meet new members and share your voice! For more information, contact: agclubhilo@gmail.com (808) 987-6966

