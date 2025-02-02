The Restoration and Restoration of Keauʻohana Rainforest - Event Details

This event is being held online. passcode: TCBES

The Restoration and Restoration of Keauʻohana Rainforest

Friday, February 7, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Wentworth Hall 1 or on Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/81666098430 (Meeting ID: 816 6609 8430, passcode: TCBES)

Resource Management Seminar Series



University of Hawaii at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology & Environmental Science Graduate Program



Jaya Dupuis, President, & Project Director for Hawaii Environmental Restoration



In this presentation, we will go over some of Ms. Jaya Dupuis' life journey in realizing her restoration vision for Keauʻohana Forest Reserve, the largest and most intact native lowland rainforest remaining in Hawaiʻi State. Ms. Dupuis began as a volunteer and conducted her M.S. thesis in Keauʻohana, and has since channeled her commitment into founding and running Hawaiʻi Environmental Restoration (HER). Ms. Dupuis' studies lead to a lifetime vocation not only to restore and protect this precious resource, but to help educate the public about vegetation issues and solutions in the lowland environment of Hawaiʻi. HER volunteer program has been utilizing the forest site as a living classroom, reaching school/community groups, and organizations on local to global levels. Come witness the challenges the project has faced, and learn about some key strategies and solutions they have discovered in adapting to our changing environment.

Special Restrictions: Participate via Zoom using the following link:

https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/81666098430 (Meeting ID: 816 6609 8430, passcode: TCBES)

For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

