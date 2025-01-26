Managing Aquatic Resources in East Hawaiʻi - Event Details

This event is being held online. passcode: TCBES

Managing Aquatic Resources in East Hawaiʻi

Friday, January 31, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Wentworth Hall 1 or on Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/81666098430 (Meeting ID: 816 6609 8430, passcode: TCBES)

Resource Management Seminar Series



University of Hawaii at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology & Environmental Science Graduate Program



Devon Aquilar, Habitat and Fish Monitoring Specialist, Hawaii Coral Reef Initiative, contracted with the Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR)



The Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) is tasked with the management, conservation, and restoration of freshwater and marine resources in the State of Hawaiʻi. This presentation will discuss the role and organization of DAR, along with past and present resource management activities taking place in East Hawaiʻi.

Special Restrictions: To participate via Zoom, use the following link:

https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/81666098430 (Meeting ID: 816 6609 8430, passcode: TCBES)

For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags: