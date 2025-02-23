Women in STEM Conference - Event Details

Women in STEM Conference

Friday, February 28, 2025, 9:00am – 4:30pm

Location: CC301

The Kaiameaola Club (within the TCBES program) is honored to present the Women in STEM 2025 Conference.



This free event is open to the community and aims to uplift the voices of women working in STEM and ʻāina stewardship fields, providing a space for important conversations in which we can all learn from and support each other.



Hope to see you all there!

Special Restrictions: Email kctcbes@hawaii.edu if you would like the form to register for the event.

For more information, contact: kctcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 498-9770

