Headshots and Hearts - Event Details

Headshots and Hearts Friday, February 14, 2025, 1:30pm – 3:30pm Location: Library Lanai ✨ Need a professional headshot? We’ve got you covered! ✨



Come down to the Library Lanai on Valentineʻs Day for free professional headshots, a heart-themed photo booth ?, and candy galore ?! Don’t miss this chance to snap pics with your friends, grab goodies, and connect with Student Services. ?



- Date: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025

- Time: 1:30 - 3:30 PM

- Location: Mookini Library Lānai



Take this opportunity to:

✔️ Get a free professional headshot to elevate your future resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and more!

✔️ Learn about Kīpuka’s services and how we can support your academic and career journey.

✔️ Connect with other student service offices and resources available to you. For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

