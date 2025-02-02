Talk Story with The Mega Lab - Event Details

Talk Story with The Mega Lab Tuesday, February 4, 2025, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: UCB 127 Talk Story with The Mega Lab on February 4! Talk story with the Native Hawaiian scientists and PhD candidates about their student experience and what type of research they're working on and how you can get involved.



The Mega Lab is a 501c3 non-profit that believes community based science research can positively change the world.



Free Refreshments for registered attendees: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform Special Restrictions: Register online @ https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

