Dinos at Dusk - Announcement Details

Dinos at Dusk

Location: ʻImiloa Astronomy Center

Discover the magic of the museum exhibits after dark with our enhanced evening

experience on select Thursdays; March 6, March 27, April 3, April 17, and May 1, 2025. Enjoy after-hours access to the exhibits, unique activities and crafts, and programs tailored to elevate your adventure. Please note that select evenings are reserved for guests 21 and older. Tickets available starting February 3, 2025.

Special Restrictions: Unique pricing by dates. Please visit imiloahawaii.org for more specific details.

For more information, contact: imiguest@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8901

Tags: