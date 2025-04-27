Hālau ʻŌkupu: Dinosaurs - Giants of the Past - Event Details

Hālau ʻŌkupu: Dinosaurs - Giants of the Past Monday, April 28, 2025 Location: ʻImiloa Astronomy Center Step back in time with your young paleontologist on February 24, March 10, and April 28, 2025 at 9 a.m. & 12 p.m. Hālau ʻŌkupu toddler program sessions.



From a towering T-Rex to ocean giants like the plesiosaurs, keiki and their caregivers will explore these fascinating creatures through hands-on activities and imaginative play.



Tickets available starting February 3, 2025.



Member Price: $20.

Non-Member Price: $30. Special Restrictions: Member Price: $20, Non-Member Price: $30. For more information, contact: imiguest@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8901

