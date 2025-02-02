Expedition Dinosaur: Into the Deep Traveling Exhibit - Event Details

Expedition Dinosaur: Into the Deep Traveling Exhibit

Friday, February 7, 2025, 9:00am – 5:30pm

Location: ʻImiloa Astronomy Center

The ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center is thrilled to host Expedition Dinosaur: Into the Deep, a groundbreaking traveling exhibit that explores the fascinating world of prehistoric oceans and their inhabitants. From February 7 through May 4, 2025, visitors will embark on a thrilling journey into Earth’s ancient past, encountering marine reptiles, dinosaurs, and the dynamic ecosystems that shaped our planet.



“This exhibit brings the mysteries of prehistoric life to the forefront, connecting science, technology, and imagination,” said Ka‘iu Kimura, Executive Director of ‘Imiloa. “We are excited to inspire curiosity and provide a unique opportunity to explore the world through the lens of a paleontologist.”



Developed by Stage 9 Exhibits, Expedition Dinosaur: Into the Deep combines lifelike animatronics, fossil replicas, and cutting-edge interactive displays to create an unforgettable adventure.



The exhibit features highlights such as:



● Immersive Theater Experience: The Journey to the Deep 360-degree theater show takes visitors aboard the "Time Roamer" for a 17-minute voyage through Mesozoic oceans. Encounter Mosasaurus, Plesiosaurus, and even narrowly avoid the asteroid that changed history.

● Lifelike Animatronics: Meet iconic creatures such as the Tyrannosaurus rex, Ankylosaurus, and Cryptoclidus brought to life through realistic motion and sound.

● Interactive Displays: Guests can explore the Fossil Scanner, engage with the AR Sandbox to create topographical features, or piece together ancient landmasses with the Pangea Puzzle.

● Fossil Replicas and Hands-On Activities: Examine a life-sized Tyrannosaurus rex skull, unearth simulated fossils at the Fossil Dig, and learn about marine giants like the Archelon, the largest sea turtle to ever exist.ps.

Special Restrictions: Admission and Visitor Information



Starting February 7 through May 4, ʻImiloa will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with adjusted hours on Fridays - 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - while the Expedition Dinosaur: Into the Deep traveling exhibit is on display. For schedules and tickets, visit www.imiloahawaii.org.

Member Prices: Adults: $7, Keiki (5-12): $5.



Non-Member Prices: Adults: $26, Seniors: $22, Keiki (5-12): $17. Kamaʻāina Prices: Adult: $21, Senior: $17, Keiki (5-12): $14. Keiki 4 years & under: Free.



General admission includes same-day access to our unique lineup of dinosaur-related planetarium programs. Featured shows include:



● Dinosaur: Story of Survival: A delightful journey tailored for our youngest explorers, showcasing the resilience and adaptation of dinosaurs over millions of years.



● Expedition Reef: Dive into the vibrant underwater ecosystems of today and explore their connections to ancient marine environments.



● Dinosaurs of Antarctica 8K: Travel back to the frozen world of ancient Antarctica, where dinosaurs thrived in lush forests and changing climates.



● T. Rex: A thrilling exploration of one of history’s most iconic predators, featuring cutting-edge visuals and scientific discoveries.



Show times vary by weekdays, Fridays, and weekends. Guests are encouraged to check our website for the latest schedules and to plan their visit accordingly.

For more information, contact: imiguest@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8901

