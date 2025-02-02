ʻImiloa Member-Only Premiere Night Expedition Dinosaur: Into - Event Details

ʻImiloa Member-Only Premiere Night Expedition Dinosaur: Into

Friday, February 7, 2025, 12:00pm – 7:30pm

Location: ʻImiloa Astronomy Center

Experience the world premiere of this brand-new traveling exhibit on February 7, 2025. Be among the first to explore Expedition Dinosaur: Into the Deep while enjoying themed crafts and activities designed for the whole family. This exclusive event is open to current ‘Imiloa members only. Tickets are now available.



Member Prices: Adults $7, Keiki $5 (Keiki 4 years & under free).



**UH Hilo faculty and students with valid ID are eligible for free ʻImiloa memberships.

Special Restrictions: This exclusive event is open to current ‘Imiloa members only. Tickets are now available.

For more information, contact: imiguest@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8901

