Black History Month: Movie Night - Blackkklansman - Announcement Details
Black History Month: Movie Night - Blackkklansman
Location: UCB 100
Join us to watch Blackkklansman!
Based on a crazy, outrageous, incredible true story!
An African American police officer successfully infiltrates the local Ku Klux Klan branch.
Directed by Spike Lee.
Free community event
Date: February 26, 2025
Time: 5:30pm
Place: UCB 100
Special Restrictions: For disabitity accommodations, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones at (806/932-7200 (V). (808) 932-7002 (TTY)
celiab@hawaii.edu
For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 989-3386
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Emotional Intellegence in the Workplace
- - Transform Your Workplace Relationships! - Lead with Empathy, Succeed with Impact! - Unlock the Power of Emotional Intelligence! Emotional intelligence (EQ) is a crucial skill for effective leadership and success in the workplace. ...
- 2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations
- Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program 2024-2025 **Theme:** "Ka pōhaku kihi paʻa" Mary Kawena Pukui #1540. "The solid cornerstone. A reliable, dependable person. ...
- Black History Month: Movie Night
- Join us as we showcase two short family friendly animations by African American filmmaker, Ed Bell: - The Golden Goose (29 mins) - Pinocchio (30 mins) Date: February 12, 2025 Time: 5:30pm Location: UCB 100 For more information, ...
- Black History Month: Movie Night - Blackkklansman
- Join us to watch Blackkklansman! Based on a **crazy, outrageous, incredible** true story! An African American police officer successfully infiltrates the local Ku Klux Klan branch. Directed by _Spike Lee_. ...
- 2025-26 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- Students planning to attend UH Hilo during the 2025-26 academic year are encouraged to complete the University of Hawaiʻi System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
- Spring 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2025. ...
- SAVE THE DATE
- UH HILO 2025 INTERNSHIP & CAREER FAIR When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza UH HILO 2025 CAREER FAIR When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Contact ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.