Black History Month: Movie Night - Blackkklansman - Announcement Details

Black History Month: Movie Night - Blackkklansman Location: UCB 100 Join us to watch Blackkklansman!





Based on a crazy, outrageous, incredible true story!



An African American police officer successfully infiltrates the local Ku Klux Klan branch.



Directed by Spike Lee.



Free community event



Date: February 26, 2025

Time: 5:30pm

Place: UCB 100 Special Restrictions: For disabitity accommodations, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones at (806/932-7200 (V). (808) 932-7002 (TTY)

celiab@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 989-3386

