Black History Month: Movie Night - Beat Street - Announcement Details

Black History Month: Movie Night - Beat Street Location: UCB 100 Join us to watch Beat Street, a 1984 American film featuring New York City hip hop culture of the early 1980s. Directed by Stan Lathan.



Date: February 19, 2025

Time: 5:30pm

Location: UCB 100



For more information, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones: celiab@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 989-3386

