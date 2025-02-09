Black History Month: Movie Night - Announcement Details

Black History Month: Movie Night Join us as we showcase two short family friendly animations by African American filmmaker, Ed Bell:



- The Golden Goose (29 mins)

- Pinocchio (30 mins)





Date: February 12, 2025

Time: 5:30pm

Location: UCB 100



For more information, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones: celiab@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 989-3386

