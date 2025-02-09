Keiki Time: A Black History in Motion - Story and Craft - Event Details

Keiki Time: A Black History in Motion - Story and Craft

Saturday, February 15, 2025, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Location: CC 301

Celebrate Black History Month with stories and activities centered around African and Black heritage for children and families.





Limited space! Register for guaranteed spot.





- Light refreshments

- Take-home crafts & Goodies





For more information, please contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones: celiab@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Please register for the event at

https://bantu-food-llc-45169412.hubspotpagebuilder.com/sign-up

