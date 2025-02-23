Black History Month: Cultural Kick-off Celebration - Announcement Details

Black History Month: Cultural Kick-off Celebration Location: Campus Center Plaza Join the Cultural Kick-off event in celebrating Black History Month, hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.



Food, art, and performances will be presented showcasing the talents and art of the Black and Melanated Community on Hawaiʻi Island.



The 2025 Black History Month theme, "African Americans and Labor," sets out to highlight and celebrate the potent impact of this work.



Date: February 7, 2025

Time: 5-8pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza



Join us for a day of learning, reflection & celebration as we honor Black History: - Past, Present & Future.



Speakers, Performers, Interactive Activities, Music, Dance, Cultural Food and Local Vendors!



For more information, contact: Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones at celiab@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 989-3386

