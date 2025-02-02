Spring 2025 Uluākea Campus Event: Campus Protocols Workshop - Event Details
Spring 2025 Uluākea Campus Event: Campus Protocols Workshop
Location: UCB 127
Spring 2025 Uluākea Campus Events: Campus Protocols Workshop
Wednesday, February 5th, 3pm-4:30pm, UCB 127
Mele (song): Pulelo Haʻaheo
Mele Hula (chant): Wahine Lei ʻUla
This is an in-person event.
Note: no prior experience in Hawaiian language required to participate in our events.
ʻO Ke Kahua Ma Mua, Ma Hope Ke Kūkulu
Join us this semester to learn some of the foundational mele (songs and chants) and cultural protocols we use in our UH Hilo kīpaepae ceremonies. Through engagement in campus protocols we honor, acknowledge, and celebrate the success and growth of our UH Hilo community.
Our first campus protocols workshop introduces our campus alma mater, Pulelo Haʻaheo, a mele (song) written by Kauanoe Kamanā, Kalena Silva, and Pila Wilson with vocals by Haunani Bernadino. We also feature Wahine Lei ʻUla, a simple 4-line chant written by Haunani Bernadino in honor of Keʻelikōlani and her efforts to protect our Hilo people and community from the 1880-1881 Mauna Loa lava flow.
Upcoming Campus Protocols workshops throughout the Spring 2025 semester:
Wednesday, March 12th, 3pm-4:30pm, UCB 127
Mele (chant): Ua Ao Hawaiʻi
Hana Noʻeau (cultural activity): Lau Kāpala (creating patterned designs)
Wednesday, April 9th, 3pm-4:30pm, UCB 127
Mele (song): Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī (National Anthem of Hawaiʻi)
Hana Noʻeau (cultural activity): Kīhei Stamping
Pre-registration is required, please use the following registration link below:
Uluākea Campus Events Registration Form
Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center and the Pāʻieʻie Grant, funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. This event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact the UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.
For more information, please contact:
Malu Dudoit (dudoitd@hawaii.edu)
Uluākea Program (uluakea@hawaii.edu)
(808)932-7847
For more information, contact: dudoitd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847
Tags: Uluākea CampusProtocols PuleloHaʻaheo WahineLeiʻUla UHHilo CampusCommunity
