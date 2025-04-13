Spring 2025 Uluākea Campus Event: Hawaiian Language Workshop - Event Details
Spring 2025 Uluākea Campus Event: Hawaiian Language Workshop
Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center
Spring 2025 Uluākea Campus Events: Hawaiian Language Workshop
April, 17th, 3pm-4:30pm, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center
This is an in-person event.
Note: no prior experience in Hawaiian language required to participate in our events.
Hilo ʻIa A Paʻa Ka ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi
Join us for another semester learning basic ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi vocabulary, sentence structures, and phrases! Building on last semester’s theme, we continue to empower our kauhale with skills in Hawaiian language and cultural values to incorporate into our daily responsibilities and roles within our campus community.
In our final Hawaiian language workshop this semester, we will look at ways to "Kanu" or to plant/scatter the seeds. Our previous Hawaiian language workshops this semester has focused our attention on setting foundations, establishing our support pillars, and growing through accessing our resources. Now that we have arrived to the ending of this workshops series we will begin to look at ways we can plant or scatter the seeds of new information and knowledge we have acquired throughout the semester, sharing it across our campus community at UH Hilo.
Pre-registration is required, please use the following registration link below:
Uluākea Campus Events Registration Form
Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center and the Pāʻieʻie Grant, funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. This event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact the UH Hilo Disability Services at (808) 932-7623 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.
For more information, please contact:
Malu Dudoit (dudoitd@hawaii.edu)
Uluākea Program (uluakea@hawaii.edu)
(808) 932-7847
For more information, contact: dudoitd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847
Tags: Uluākea ʻŌleloHawaiʻi HawaiianLanguage Kanu UHHilo CampusCommunity
