Spring 2025 Uluākea Campus Event: Hawaiian Language Workshop - Event Details

Spring 2025 Uluākea Campus Event: Hawaiian Language Workshop

Thursday, February 27, 2025, 11:00am – 12:00pm

Location: SSC-W201

This is an in-person event.

Note: no prior experience in Hawaiian language required to participate in our events.



Hilo ʻIa A Paʻa Ka ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

Join us for another semester learning basic ʻōlelo Hawiʻi vocabulary, sentence structures, and phrases! Building on last semester’s theme, we continue to empower our kauhale with skills in Hawaiian language and cultural values to incorporate into our daily responsibilities and roles within our campus community.



Our second workshop will focus around the meaning of “kūkulu” meaning to build, establish, and organize. While we learned different vocabulary and ʻōlelo noʻeau (Hawaiian proverbs) revolving around “kahua”, we will now build upon the foundation we have set for ourselves.





Upcoming ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi workshops throughout the Spring 2025 semester:

Thursday, March 27th, 11am-12pm, UCB 127

Kukupu: Growing by accessing our resources



Thursday, April 17th, 3pm-4:30pm, Kīpuka NHSC

Kanu: To plant and scatter the seeds



Pre-registration is required, please use the following registration link below:

Uluākea Campus Events Registration Form



Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center and the Pāʻieʻie Grant, funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. For disability accommodations, contact the UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.



For more information, please contact:

Malu Dudoit (dudoitd@hawaii.edu)

Uluākea Program (uluakea@hawaii.edu)

(808)932-7847

Tags: